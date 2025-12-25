Blac Chyna Addresses Rob Kardashian Reconciliation Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Blac Chyna confirmed she’s ending the year single after months of rumors about a possible reconciliation with Rob Kardashian.

Blac Chyna shut down rumors of a romantic reunion with Rob Kardashian by declaring her single status on social media just weeks after fueling speculation with a cryptic Instagram post.

The 37-year-old, now going by her birth name, Angela White, posted a bold image on Instagram of herself wearing a faux-fur coat and a neon-green wig, captioned, “Guess who’s ending the year single.” She followed it with, “You knew it, You and I,” punctuated by a laughing emoji.

Back in October, White had stirred speculation after uploading a photo of herself dressed in all white and posing next to a Ferrari, tagging Rob and writing, “This love is forever @robkardashianofficial.” The post gained traction when Rob liked it, prompting followers to wonder if the former couple had rekindled their relationship.

Their past has been anything but quiet. The two got engaged in 2016 after a fast-moving romance and ended things in 2017. They share custody of their 9-year-old daughter, Dream.

Not long after the October post, White addressed the public curiosity during an appearance at the Los Angeles Women’s Expo. When asked about Rob, she offered a measured response: “We’re just going with the flow. And if it’s God’s (will) then it will be something,” she said. “We’re just taking our time. I’m excited. He’s my person. I just gotta work on myself, and he’s gotta work on himself.”

White was previously engaged to rapper Derrick Milano, with their relationship ending in July. She also shares a 13-year-old son, King Cairo, with Tyga.

As of Tuesday, White made it clear she’s closing out the year unattached.