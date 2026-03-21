Black Thought & Mach-Hommy “Black-Hommy” Collaboration Coming

Black Thought and Mach-Hommy are set to collab as the two respected wordsmiths quietly assemble a highly anticipated release.

Black Thought and Mach Hommy are set to unite for a collaborative album aimed at pushing Hip-Hop lyricism forward. Two of rap’s most technically respected wordsmiths are officially preparing a joint project.

Mach-Hommy revealed the partnership directly to supporters through his newsletter, offering a rare glimpse into his upcoming release plans.

“I have a few projects in the chamber: one with August Fanon, one with Ras G … and last, but not least, Black-Hommy,” he said.

A release date or tracklist have not been disclosed. But, the announcement alone has already generated interest among those that appreciate dense lyricism.

The groundwork for this collaboration was planted years earlier. During a 2024 conversation with Pigeons & Planes, both artists hinted their creative chemistry.

“Sometimes I send cats’ verses back [to them] because it’s like, I don’t believe it enough,” Black Thought said. “So when you find somebody that’s on that same type time, it’s going to best serve the culture for y’all to collab. So I think we’re probably gonna continue to build.”

Mach confirmed the feeling was mutual.

“Oh yeah, we’re building, I got a folder for you,” he said.

Their studio connection is not theoretical. Fans already heard their sharp back and forth on “Copy Cold” from Mach-Hommy’s 2024 album #RICHAXXHAITIAN. They also previously appeared together on Your Old Droog’s 2020 track “Pravda,” which also featured El-P and Tha God Fahim.

Mach once described how unlikely the Black Thought collaboration initially felt while discussing the origin of “Copy Cold.”

“I made this song like a decade ago … and the inner voice is like ‘Black Thought.’ And then the rational mind is like, ‘f#ck outta here,’” Mach said. “So I put it away, because that’s never gonna happen. Then 10 years later I’ve got Black Thought in my phone, talking about some, ‘Where’s the record? When are we gonna cook?’”

Black Thought has also publicly championed Mach’s abilities. During a 2023 appearance on Questlove Supreme, he singled Mach-Hommy out as an artist deserving broader recognition.

“That’s my ace,” he said. “I think he’s one of those ones. Someone who understands a sensibility of, you know, a person who’s been around since the ’90s, but who also still feels cutting edge. I think his association with the whole Griselda family and that movement, but the way that he’s distinctly different, is huge too.”

The timing suggests both artists are entering another active chapter. Mach-Hommy has not released a solo album since #RICHAXXHAITIAN, while Black Thought’s last major release was his 2023 collaboration Glorious Game with El Michels Affair. He has also hinted at a follow up to Cheat Codes, his acclaimed project with Danger Mouse.



