Mach-Hommy Drama: Knxwledge Alleges Stolen Beats & Thousands In Vinyl

Knxwledge accuses Mach-Hommy of stealing a full album’s worth of beats and flipping them into a $1,000 vinyl release, calling him a “thief” in a fiery rant.

Uh Oh!

Knxwledge and Mach-Hommy just went from collaborators to full-blown rap beef. It all played out in Instagram Stories. What started as a casual fan Q&A turned into a roast—and Knxwledge pulled out the flame-thrower. He was asked if he had any unreleased music with Mach. What happened next…nobody saw coming.

“That [n-word] stole an album worth of beats and released a dogsh#t mixed 12″ for 1k each,” he snapped. “Don’t ask me sh#t about this [n-word]. Your favorite rapper a thief.”

Ir felt like it came out of nowhere, but this has been brewing. And then he took a swipe at his fans: “Y’all love this [n-word] and y’all dont even understand French.”

Now, Knxwledge, Hip-Hop is the place where language barriers do not apply.

Whew.

Knxwledge and Mach-Hommy collaborated on numerous, new wave classics like “Fresh Off the Boat,” “Gnarly Dude” and “Ron van Clief.” Clearly, their relationship didn’t end on the best note. Now, what he did not do is name the project of stolen beats.

But, doing the “knowledge,” he’s likely referencing The S####, a 2017 project. It was sold on Mach-Hommy’s website for $1,000 per vinyl copy. It sold out. That’s a lot of money.

Mach-Hommy isn’t talking. No statements. No denials. Nothing. Last year’s #RICHAXXHAITIAN, which boasted production from KAYTRANADA and Conductor Williams, reached the AHH Best Albums of the Year.

Meanwhile, Knxwledge is fresh off a Grammy win for Why Lawd?, his sophomore NxWorries album with Anderson .Paak. So, both artists are winning. This “beef” is probably printed in a lab or something. I doubt it turns into anything significant. But we’ll be here if Mach responds.