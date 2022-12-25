Tragedy In New Orleans: Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell Killed In Shooting

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The comedy world has been rocked by the senseless death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, who was killed earlier today in New Orleans.

On Christmas Eve, Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, a 43-year-old New Orleans-born comedian, was killed in a shooting outside a grocery store in the city’s Central Business District.

It is believed that Montrell was not the intended target of the shooting, which occurred while sitting in a car in the parking lot of the Rouses Market on Baronne Street.

The shooting disrupted Christmas shopping and rush-hour traffic in the area.

In a statement released by the family’s attorney to NOLA.com, Montrell’s mother, Sherilyn Price, said, “My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet. He’s the victim of decades of neglect that have left New Orleans’ youth with no hope for a future and with no real fear of consequences.”

Despite releasing surveillance photographs of two suspects, a getaway car, and a photo of a woman they wish to question, authorities have not announced any arrests regarding the incident.

Boogie B’s Instagram was flooded with condolences and shock at the news of his untimely passing.

“You will be thoroughly missed my beloved brother. Thank you for the great memories. was looking forward to us going on road and watching our dreams come true. Thank you for always supporting me and my family. Love u bro!,” said Emmy Award-winning comedian and producer Ron C.

“He was definitely my children’s Santa,” added legendary No Limit Records rapper Mia X.

In his short time on earth, Boogie B touched the lives of countless individuals through his talent for entertaining.

From a young age, Boogie B’s charm and charisma shone through his dancing and rapping, earning him his memorable stage name, according to a bio on his official website.

At the encouragement of those around him, Boogie B pursued a career in comedy, drawing inspiration from the likes of Richard Pryor, Martin Lawrence, Eddie Murphy, and Rudy Ray Moore.

His unique brand of humor left audiences in tears of laughter.

Boogie B’s talent led him to become a highly sought-after comedian in the Washington D.C., New York, Baltimore, and Philadelphia areas before he made his way to the West Coast, where he continued to thrive in the Los Angeles comedy scene.

He recently starred in the dependently released movie “Into The Dark.” He also a small role in the movie “Boosters,” which starred Tiffany Haddish, and was featured in “Master P. Presents the Hood Stars of Comedy, Vol. 1.”

Boogie B’s popularity recently soared thanks to the success of his internet-based show “New Orleans Hood History,” in addition to a cameo appearance in Omarion’s video for his song “Mutual.”

Though he is no longer with us, Boogie B’s memory and impact on the world of entertainment will not be forgotten.