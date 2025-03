Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz’s Akron concert spiraled into a frightening ordeal after gunfire broke out during the rapper’s performance.

Boosie Badazz found himself at the center of chaos yet again after gunshots rang out during his live concert at the Field House Lounge in Akron, Ohio, early Monday morning, March 10, 2025.

What began as a lively night quickly spiraled into panic around 2 a.m. when an altercation inside the packed venue abruptly escalated into gunfire, according to Cleveland 19.

Concert footage circulating online captured the moment two gunshots pierced through the rapper’s performance. Attendees scrambled in confusion and the Louisiana-born rapper was swiftly whisked away from the stage.

Authorities confirmed three men were wounded in the melee. An 18-year-old and a 36-year-old were transported to a local hospital in critical condition. A third victim, a 25-year-old male, sustained a minor graze injury.

Akron police have withheld the names of the injured as the investigation continues.

Detectives have yet to identify possible suspects or motives behind the shooting and have urged the public to come forward with any relevant information.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau directly at 330-375-2490 or anonymously reach out to Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This troubling incident marks yet another violent episode associated with Boosie’s appearances. Last August, tragedy marred his Iowa performance when two men were fatally shot during his show.

Additionally, in May 2021, Boosie narrowly escaped harm while filming his music video “Clutchin” with Dee Rogers in Huntsville, Alabama. Footage showed a gunman firing at least four times, sending Boosie and over 100 others fleeing in panic.

As of now, Boosie Badazz has made no public statement regarding the Akron shooting.