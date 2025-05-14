Boosie Badazz Eviscerated For Claiming Cassie Ventura “Enjoyed” Alleged Abuse By Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Boosie defended Diddy and claimed Cassie “enjoyed” the alleged abuse detailed in her graphic court testimony.

Boosie Badazz faces a wave of intense backlash after defending Sean “Diddy” Combs and claiming Cassie Ventura “enjoyed the wild sex parties” and being urinated on, just hours after Ventura gave graphic testimony in court detailing years of alleged abuse and coercion.

The Louisiana rapper took to Instagram with an inflammatory message in support of Diddy, who is currently on trial for sex trafficking.

“SHE LIKED THE P### N HER MOUTH,” Boosie wrote Tuesday (May 13). “DONT SEE ANY CRIMES HE HAS DONE. EVERYTHING WAS CONSENSUAL. SHE ENJOYED THE SEX THRILLS N THE GIFTS AFTER. I SEE NO CRIME BUT DOMESTIC VIOLENCE [IN] THIS CASE.”

He continued, “ITS CRAZY HOW SEX PARTIES BECOME CRIMES SMH.” The post was later deleted.

Boosie Doubles Down On Cassie Ventura Claims & Diddy Defense

But Boosie didn’t stop there. In a follow-up post on X (Twitter), he doubled down on his stance.

“IF ANYTHING, THIS SHOULD BE A DOMESTIC ABUSE CASE NOT A SEX TRAFFICKING CASE,” Boosie claimed. “SHE ENJOYED THE WILD SEX PARTIES N THE EXTRAVAGANT GIFTS ON THE BACKEND. ALL OF THESE YEARS OF SEX PARTIES N YOU MEAN TO TELL ME SHE DIDNT ENJOY IT. IM CONVINCED SHE ENJOYED IT.

He added, “IM PRETTY SURE SHE CAME DURING THOSE FREAK OFFS. IT WAS A LIFESTYLE. THIS WAS CONSENSUAL SHE WAS HIS GIRLFRIEND. TRYING TO GIVE SOMEONE LIFE N PRISON FOR THIS IS B#######.”

Social media users quickly condemned Boosie’s remarks, calling them dismissive and harmful.

One user wrote, “Domestic abuse and consensual do not go together.” Another added, “Yall Saw That Man Beat & Drag Her Half Naked In A Hotel Hallway & You Think She Easily Could’ve Just, Left? Trying To Diminish The Victim To Show Support For The Victimizer Is PRECISELY Why It Takes People So Long To ‘Speak Up’!”

Cassie Ventura Testifies About Alleged Abuse

Boosie’s comments came just hours after Cassie Ventura took the stand and described in detail the alleged abuse she endured during her 11-year relationship with Diddy, which began when she was 19 and he was 37.

Ventura testified that Diddy forced her into drug-fueled group sex with male escorts, known as “freak-offs,” which often lasted days and took place in homes and hotels around the world.

She told the court that Diddy and other men urinated in her mouth during these encounters.

“I didn’t want anyone to urinate on me,” she stated. “I was choking—too much urine in my mouth. Sean urinated on me at the same time.”

She described the events as “repulsive” and said she felt “utterly humiliated” and “disgusting.”

Ventura also said she was blackmailed with recordings of the encounters and physically assaulted when she tried to resist.

She recalled being stomped and beaten, including one incident that left her with a black eye after trying to escape a “freak-off.”

The couple split in 2018, ending what Ventura described as a relationship built on manipulation, control and fear.