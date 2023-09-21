Boosie Badazz Wants To Meet With VP Kamala Harris To Discuss Gun Violence Prevention

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The “Wipe Me Down” rhymer wants to be an advocate for change.

Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris has been seen with multiple Hip-Hop artists in recent weeks. Boosie Badazz wants to be the next rapper to meet the VPOTUS.

News broke that Kamala Harris recently spoke with Quavo of Migos fame in Washington, DC. The “Bad and Boujee” performer apparently sat down with Harris to discuss a serious issue.

“Thank you @quavohuncho, Edna, and Titania for using your voices to honor Takeoff’s legacy and call for action to prevent gun violence,” read a caption on the verified Vice-President Instagram account.

A gunman fatally shot Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball in Houston on November 1, 2022. The Migos member/Quavo’s uncle died at the age of 28. A grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, for Takeoff’s murder.

Boosie Badazz now wants the chance to talk with Vice President Kamala Harris as well. The Baton Rouge, Louisiana native took to the X social media platform on September 20 to offer a public request for a meeting.

@VP I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO‼️CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THATS LOST?THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP TOO WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO THEY OWN PARENTS‼️@VP I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE CAUSE… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 21, 2023

“@VP I WANNA ADVOCATE FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION ALSO!! CAN YOU USE ME TO SAVE SOME OF THE YOUNGER GENERATION THAT’S LOST?” posted Boosie. “THESE KIDS WILL LISTEN TO SOMEONE THEY LOOK UP [TO], WHO HAD SIMILAR CHILDHOODS BEFORE THEY LISTEN TO [THEIR] OWN PARENTS!!”

He continued, “@VP I KNOW I CAN MAKE A CHANGE CAUSE I’VE BEEN DOING IT ALREADY WHEN I TALK TO THE TROUBLE YOUTH. [BOOSIE’S] WORDS HIT DIFFERENT TO THE YOUTH (assistant) 2052157895. @VP PLEASE TAKE THIS INTO CONSIDERATION.”

In addition to chatting with Quavo and potentially chatting with Boosie Badazz about gun violence prevention, Kamala Harris also hosted a Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary celebration earlier this month. Lil Wayne, Jeezy, Common, Fat Joe, Slick Rick, Doug E. Fresh, MC Lyte, and other rap stars attended the event.