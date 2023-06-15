Boosie Badazz Selling Rolls-Royce For $240K Following Latest Arrest

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Boosie Badazz usually finds his name trending on social media because of his hot takes on other celebrities. This week saw the Baton Rouge native make headlines after federal agents took him into custody.

The 40-year-old rapper may need some extra money for his mounting legal fees. Apparently, Boosie Badazz wants to sell his Rolls-Royce Cullinan for $240,000 to anyone willing to purchase the vehicle.

“240k CASH DM ME AND SEND ME CONTACT IF INTERESTED!!!!” Boosie wrote on his @mamaheliveagain2.0 Instagram account. The post included photos of the car.

As far as the supposed pending federal case, law enforcement officials arrested Boosie Badazz (born Torrence Hatch) in a San Diego courtroom on Wednesday (June 14). Hatch appeared in court for a gun charge that was later dismissed.

Previously, a Louisiana jury found Boosie not guilty of first-degree murder. He also served time in state prison on drug-related charges before his attorneys got him released from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in March 2014.

With the presently unknown federal criminal charges hanging over his head, Boosie took the time to publicly address his children. The Lines for Valentines creator tweeted, “I WANNA TAKE THIS TIME TO APOLOGIZE TO MY KIDS, I’M SORRY AND I LOVE Y’ALL FOREVER.”