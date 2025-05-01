Bow Wow Breaks Silence On Dating Jada Pinkett’s Niece—Hints At Marriage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bow Wow opened up about his relationship with Jade Pinkett and revealed on “Club Shay Shay” that marriage could be in the future.

Bow Wow has dropped a rare update on his relationship with Jade Pinkett, hinting that marriage might be in the cards.

The rapper and actor addressed the romance with Pinkett, the niece of Jada Pinkett Smith, during his appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast Wednesday night (April 30).

Bow Wow admitted he was surprised the relationship was even on Sharpe’s radar. “I didn’t even think you knew!” he laughed.

🎙️| Jada Pinkett -Smith niece Jade Pinkett with Shad Moss or Bow Wow on her instagram story in Detroit for his performance #opinionatedtruthspodcast pic.twitter.com/6SPTwHRoZx — OPINIONATED_TRUTHS_PODCAST™️ (@O_Truths) March 10, 2025

While the couple has kept things relatively quiet, Bow Wow confirmed they’ve had serious conversations about the future.

“Me and her, we’ve had these talks,” he explained. “I’m not against anything, but when I get to that point, or if I ever do get to that point, I want to make sure I’m right. And, that’s not only a commitment to [her] that’s a commitment to God. And, I don’t play with stuff like that.”

Despite the deep talks, Bow Wow made it clear he was not rushing to the altar.

“I don’t want to talk about [marriage] or plan it at the moment,” he said, adding that right now, he’s focused on enjoying life and traveling with Pinkett.

The couple first gave the public a glimpse into their relationship in January 2025. Bow Wow posted a New Year’s photo with Jade Pinkett on his Instagram Stories.

She captioned it, “New Years, Yr 2 for the books,” suggesting they had already been together for two years.

Bow Wow reiterated that he takes marriage seriously, calling it a “commitment to God.” He confirmed, “I want to make sure I’m right.”

Though he kept wedding plans vague, Bow Wow did confirm that he and Jade Pinkett are having ongoing discussions about their future.