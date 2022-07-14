Bow Wow Reacts To Orlando Brown Saying he Has “Bomb Ass P*ssy”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Orlando Brown was back in the news this week. The That’s So Raven actor shared some shocking words about former child rapper Shad “Bow Wow” Moss.

In a video for the Funny Marco YouTube channel, Orlando Brown spoke about BET’s classic video show 106 & Park. Moss served as a host of the program beginning in 2012.

“The last it was hot. When Lil Bow Wow was on there,” answered Brown after being asked when he last watched 106 & Park. “I ain’t gotta problem with Lil Bow Wow. Lil Bow Wow got some bomb ass p####.”

Bow Wow got wind of what Orlando Brown had to say about him, and social media users wanted to know his reaction. The Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta reality show star reportedly addressed Brown in now-deleted tweets.

“Since when legends GOT TO speak on fuckery? I’m filming my new TV show as we speak and preparing for a sold-out show at the O2 arena for the Millennium Tour in London,” posted Bow Wow.

The “Shortie Like Mine” hitmaker added, “Ima [35-year-old] father. I don’t play them type [of] games. You do know this Bow [you’re] talking to right. I AM A BOY, DAMON.” That last sentence is a reference to a line from Friday After Next.

Bow Wow also suggested Orlando Brown struggles with mental health and drug abuse issues. He wrote, “Tweaked out… but you know dude really need help… That’s why we ain’t trippin on em. Nobody taking him serious. It’s sad because he had potential to be great. It’s sad. Dem drugs!”