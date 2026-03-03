Bronny James Nike Logo Filed By Nike, Setting Up Long Term Plan

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Bronny James received official trademark protection for his Gothic “B” logo through Nike’s filing with the Patent Office this week.

Bronny James secured his personal trademark logo through Nike’s official filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office this week.

The Lakers guard’s Gothic-style “B” emblem now holds legal protection for footwear and apparel under International Class 025 clothing categories.

Nike submitted the wordmark application covering shirts, sweatpants, headwear and athletic shoes for the 20-year-old basketball player.

The trademark filing comes after Bronny debuted the logo during a January Lakers game, wearing custom pink LeBron Witness 9 sneakers.

Nike’s commitment to building Bronny’s individual brand identity reflects its long-term investment strategy beyond his famous father.

The swoosh company sees potential in developing the young guard as a separate marketing entity with his own signature style. This trademark protection allows Nike to produce official Bronny James merchandise and potentially release signature shoe models.

Nike’s early brand development for Bronny positions him for future endorsement success regardless of his NBA performance. The company learned from building LeBron’s empire and wants to establish Bronny’s identity while he’s still developing as a player.

Nike’s strategic approach mirrors their successful campaigns with other young athletes entering professional sports.

Nike plans to launch the first official Bronny James merchandise collection in summer 2026, according to internal company sources.