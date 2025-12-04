Burna Boy Devastated By Stockton Massacre, Covers All Funeral Costs

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Burna Boy offers to pay funeral costs for four victims killed in Stockton birthday party shooting as manhunt for multiple gunmen continues.

Burna Boy stepped forward to cover funeral expenses for all four victims killed in a devastating mass shooting at a 2-year-old’s birthday party in Stockton, California, as authorities continue an intensive manhunt for multiple gunmen.

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar learned about the November 29 tragedy while watching “The Breakfast Club” and immediately contacted music executive Wack 100, who connected him with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, who serves as Stockton’s vice mayor.

“When I heard about the children murdered in Stockton, my heart broke,” Burna Boy stated. “I wanted to do whatever I could to support these parents as they begin the long process of healing.”

“Burna didn’t know these families, but when he heard what happened, he stepped up with compassion and offered to cover the funeral costs for all the kids we lost. That kind of love and generosity matters. It won’t erase the tragedy, but it gives these families one less burden to carry while they’re facing the unimaginable,” Jason Lee said.

The shooting occurred at a banquet hall on Lucile Avenue and Thornton Road during a celebration for a 2-year-old child, with 100 to 150 people in attendance.

Four people died: 8-year-old Journey Rose Reotutar-Guerrero, 8-year-old Maya Lupian, 14-year-old Amari Peterson and 21-year-old Susano Archuleta.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow confirmed investigators believe multiple gunmen were responsible for the attack. The manhunt entered its sixth day as of December 3, with authorities struggling to gather information from party attendees.

“Just know that we’re coming for you,” Withrow warned the suspects. “There’s nothing you can do now. You’ve already created this havoc — this horror you brought to these families, the horror you’ve brought to our community. And we’re going to get you, and we’re going to hold you accountable.”

Amari Peterson’s father, Patrick Peterson, revealed his son was speaking with a rapper who may have been targeted by a gunman wearing a face covering. The father performed CPR on his son before paramedics arrived, but Amari died from his injuries at the hospital.

The number of injured victims increased to 13 after two additional people reported to hospitals with bullet grazes. Ages of survivors range from 8 to around 30 years old, with some patients released and others still recovering.

Investigators found firearms on the banquet hall roof, though it remains unclear if those weapons were used in the attack. The shooting reportedly started inside the building and continued outside, with bullets riddling the venue.

Within Stockton city limits, homicides decreased this year to 34 compared to 46 during the same period in 2024.