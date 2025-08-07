Busta Rhymes Assistant After At Least $6M Over Workplace Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes is being sued by former assistant Dashiel Gables for at least $6 million.

Busta Rhymes is now at the center of a $6 million federal lawsuit after his former assistant accused him of physical assault and labor law violations during a dispute in his Brooklyn building.

The complaint, filed by Dashiel Gables, claims the Hip-Hop icon struck him in the face during a January altercation in the lobby of Rhymes’ residence.

Gables says the punch left him with swelling near his eye and emotional trauma. The suit also alleges unpaid wages and unlawful workplace treatment.

According to court documents, the confrontation began when Busta Rhymes became upset with Gables for using his phone on the job.

Gables says the situation escalated quickly and ended with him being physically attacked.

Busta Rhymes turned himself in to cops and was hit with three assault charges.’

Following the alleged incident, Gables says he was cut off from Rhymes’ professional network, effectively ending his role in the rapper’s career.

A press conference with his legal team, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP, and Panzavecchia & Associates, PLLC, is planned outside the Kings County Supreme Court in Brooklyn on August 7 to address the lawsuit and the broader workplace issues it raises.

The lawsuit accuses Rhymes of assault, battery, wage theft and emotional distress and a settlement could end up costing the rapper between $6 million and $7 million.

