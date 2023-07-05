Busta Rhymes Breaks Down Talking About His Kids: “The Blessed Legacy I’m Most Proud Of”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Legacy emcee shares his most vulnerable thoughts about what having his children present at the BET Awards meant to him as a father.

Busta Rhymes is heralded as one of the culture’s most fantastic performers—oftentimes putting it all out on the stage.

However, in a clip captured after his Lifetime Achievement Honor at the BET Awards, he poured out his heart and spoke about how important it was for his children to witness what he calls a “prestigious moment.”

The chart-topper brought his two daughters—Cacie and Mariah Smith—three sons—T’ziah, Trillian and T’Khi Wood-Smith—and one of his nephews to the awards ceremony with him.

He posted an image of them on the red carpet to his Instagram saying, “THE BLESSED LEGACY I’M MOST PROUD OF… MY BEAUTIFUL CHILDREN, THE YOUNG KINGS & QUEENS.”

In another post, Busta Rhymes wrote, “NOTHING MEANS MORE THAN THIS!! LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WITH YOUR CHILDREN!!! THANK YOU @betawards BLESSED BEYOND DESCRIPTION!! VERY GRATEFUL.”

During Busta’s acceptance speech, he said he’d wear his heart on his sleeve and cry talking about his journey, one that was motivated by him becoming a father.

“My oldest child was a 3-year-old in the ‘Woo-Hah!!’ video back in ’96,” he said. “He’s 30. He’s right here. I went on and I had five more kids after that. I got six beautiful children. Five out of the six of them is here.”

However, it wasn’t until after the hoopla that he really shared his most vulnerable thoughts about what having his children present meant to him as a father.

“I’m looking at my kids for the first time, all together, at such a prestigious moment in my life and I ain’t gonna lie (I didn’t want to say on the stage) as I’m looking at my kids [I was thinking about] when I had to leave home to do this … to make sure they were straight,” Bussa Bus tearfully recalled before adding that he lived with the guilt of missing graduations, birthdays and even milestone lessons like teaching one of his six children how to ride a bike. “But as they got older, they understood and I’m super grateful because to see how proud of me they are now.”

According to the “Woohah” recording artist, his children may have thought he let them down with his hectic touring and recording schedule. The artist has said in the past that, while it may have been challenging, he was away to make sure that they had everything that they needed growing up.

But now, he feels that they get it: “To look at them so happy … Still feel like I got work to do to make them happier.”