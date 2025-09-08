Busta Rhymes Jokes About 35-Year Wait While Accepting First MTV VMA

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes celebrated his first-ever VMA win at the 2025 MTV Awards with a tribute to LL Cool J and a heartfelt nod to Ananda Lewis.

Busta Rhymes snagged his first-ever MTV VMA on Sunday (September 7) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, accepting the inaugural Rock The Bells Visionary Award while saluting LL Cool J and remembering late MTV idol Ananda Lewis.

After 16 nominations and more than three decades in the game, the Hip-Hop heavyweight finally took home a Moon Person trophy.

“Y’all know I usually do these long speeches, I’m not gonna do one today. But next time y’all take 35 years to give me one of these, y’all gonna let me talk as long as I want!” Busta joked on stage, drawing laughs and cheers from the crowd.

The Rock The Bells Visionary Award, presented for the first time this year, recognizes trailblazers who’ve redefined Hip-Hop culture and music video artistry.

Busta Rhymes Gives LL Cool J His Flowers During Acceptance Speech

The award is part of a collaboration with the Rock The Bells brand, founded by LL Cool J, who also hosted the VMAs solo for the first time.

Busta used the moment to pay homage to LL, calling him “the reason I wrote my first rhyme.”

He also delivered an emotional tribute to Lewis, the beloved MTV VJ who passed away in 2023.

“An incredible woman that loved me, and she loved us. She loved the culture; she lifted us up,” he said, also thanking her family in attendance. “I love her very much. I miss her very much.”

He acknowledged his parents, children and close supporters, reflecting on the importance of having his loved ones witness the milestone.

“The blessings don’t stop, so we don’t stop, baby,” he said to close out his speech.

Before accepting the award, Busta lit up the stage with a medley of his classics, including “Gimme Some More,” “Touch It” and “Pass the Courvoisier,” reminding everyone why his presence in Hip-Hop remains unmatched.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards took place Sunday (September 7) at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.