Busta Rhymes Stops Lagos Show To Reveal Search For Nigerian Bride

Busta Rhymes told a Lagos crowd he’s ready to settle down and start a family in Nigeria during his return to the stage.

Busta Rhymes lit up Lagos with more than just his music Friday night when he told a roaring crowd at Detty December Fest that he’s not only looking to buy property in Nigeria, but also to find a wife.

The Hip-Hop veteran made the unexpected announcement during his performance at Ilubirin in Ikoyi, marking his first time back in Nigeria in 15 years.

The Brooklyn-born rapper paused mid-set to share his plans with the audience, who responded with cheers and disbelief.

“Even though it took 15 years, we are home. This trip was special to me because it wasn’t just about a show. I’m looking for a home here, I’m looking for property,” he said. “I’m thinking about looking for a wife so that when I stop, I can settle down here. There will be a few Nigerian slash Jamaican grandchildren.”

One woman can be heard screaming excitedly, “I am your property, I am your property!”

The moment quickly became the night’s most talked-about highlight, with social media buzzing about his declaration. The rapper, who has six children with four women but has never been married, is making a real statement about his future.

As for his show, Busta Rhymes didn’t disappoint on stage.

He powered through a catalog of hits like “Touch It” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See,” while also weaving in Afrobeats rhythms that paid homage to the local sound.

The night also featured surprise guest appearances by Nigerian stars Tiwa Savage, M.I Abaga, and Ill Bliss, creating a cultural blend that reflected Busta’s growing connection to Nigeria.

His ties to the country run deeper than just admiration. He’s collaborated with Nigerian artists, including Burna Boy, and his interest in local real estate and family life suggests he’s thinking long-term.

With more than 20 million albums sold globally and a recent Hollywood Walk of Fame star award in 2025, Busta remains one of Hip-Hop’s most legendary artists.