Cam’ron Drags Kanye West Over “Cousins” Revelations As Spat Intensifies

Cam’ron fired back at Kanye West in a scathing rant denouncing the Chicago rapper over the revelations in his “Cousins” song.

Cam’ron ripped into Kanye West during Monday’s episode of his “It Is What It Is” podcast after West clapped back at Cam’s claim that he was a “stain” on his hometown of Chicago.

The Harlem rapper didn’t mince words when addressing West’s online response.

“I don’t usually talk to n##### who suck dick,” he stated. “Once they suck dick, I don’t go back. I don’t wanna go back-and-forth once you admit you suck dick. That’s just me.”

Cam’ron claps back at Kanye West!



“I don’t usually talk to n#### who suck di*k, once the suck di*k I don’t go back!!”



“I don’t go back and forth once you admit you suck di*k!” pic.twitter.com/00r9eSsqXD — VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) April 28, 2025

The feud stems from Cam’ron criticizing West’s behavior and past controversies, grouping him with R. Kelly as a “stain on a good city” and damaging to Chicago’s image.

Cam’ron also expressed disgust over West’s recent online rant targeting JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s children, calling it “disgusting.”

Kanye West’s former Roc-A-Fella Records labelmate Cam’Ron says Ye and R. Kelly put a stain on Chicago



“We gotta stop feeling sorry for n##### who know better.” pic.twitter.com/I7ctiq4Z5M — RichAndRay (@RichAndRay33) April 24, 2025

West fired back on X, formerly Twitter, defending his legacy in his hometown.

He also insisted he has a love for Cam’ron but referenced his recent song “Cousins,” where he admitted to childhood sexual experiences with a male cousin, claiming he had hesitated to release the track because of people like Cam.

“How Cam say I’m doing anything bad for Chicago. Chicago loves me,” West wrote. “I love Cam. It’s n##### like you that had me shook to release the song but I ain’t scared of y’all n#####. And thank you for making dip set. You’re a God.”

He didn’t stop there. “And f### you by the way,” West added. “And I got on my 2 million dollar dipset belt as I tweet.”

Kanye West escalated the tension further, calling Cam’ron a “p#### ass n####” during a recent livestream and warning, “Don’t tell me s### about Chicago.”