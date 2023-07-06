Cam’ron Launches Talk Show On New Come And Talk 2 Me Network

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Ma$e also will drop a new show that will help people overcome life challenges.

Cam’ron has been making business moves in the Hip-Hop world since he was driving a “Horse and Carriage.” With his new Come And Talk 2 Me network, the parent company for his hit sports show “It Is What It Is,” he’s launching three new shows with plans to take over the podcast/YouTube series lane.

“It Is What It Is” starring Mason Ma$e Betha and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson has only been popping for five months since its February 2023 debut. But it’s shaken up the sports world. Leaning on that momentum, Killa Cam presumably wants to keep his foot on the gas.

“I have been trying to work with others to be on networks or shows to no avail,” he said. “I’m 47. I’m tired of waiting for calls back. I told myself ‘let me take a chance on myself’ and that’s what I did.”

The first show he launched is called “Es Lo Que Es,” an all-Spanish-centered sports show that focuses on baseball coverage by a Hispanic/Latino cast with actor Cuban Hunter, hardworking dad Fidel Gocio and known blogger Loopy.

Coming up next on the network are two shows featuring the Children of the Corn breakout stars, Cam and Ma$e.

Cam’s show will be called “Come And Talk 2 Me,” a sit-down talk show where the he’ll help people with their personal issues like “relationship problems, family issues or job troubles.”

“Come and talk 2 me coming this fall!!” Cam wrote. “So if your going thru something and you think I can help.. hit me up at ComeAndTalk2MeInfo@gmail.cơm. Also see the full trailer 2mr 9am after episode 27. Of @itiswhatitis_talk.”

Ma$e’s new show “Ma$e, Fix My Situation” will allow us to see his pastoral nature as he helps others overcome “difficulties in their lives.”