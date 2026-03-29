Cardi B Apologizes To Her Parents Over Raunchy, Twerkfest At MSG

Cardi B addresses her parents mid-show at MSG while bringing out Lil’ Kim and her kids for unforgettable moments.

Cardi B got real with her parents mid-performance at Madison Square Garden on March 25, addressing the provocative choreography happening right in front of them.

The rapper paused between songs to acknowledge the moment, speaking directly to the crowd about her family’s presence and her internal conflict between artistic expression and respect for family.

She told the audience she’d never even kiss someone in front of her mom and dad, yet there she was performing sultry chair dances to “On My Back” from her album Am I the Drama?

“I know I’m shaking my ass, sorryyyy,” she said with a laugh. “I had to retire y’all someway, somehow. Let’s keep the party going!”

The moment felt genuine, mixing humor with vulnerability in a way that made the sold-out arena feel intimate despite its massive size.

But the night wasn’t just about family dynamics. Cardi brought out Brooklyn legend Lil’ Kim as a surprise guest, creating what many are calling one of the most significant female rap moments in recent memory.

The two icons shared the stage, with Lil’ Kim delivering her iconic verse from “Quiet Storm” while Cardi stood as a visible supporter, honoring a pioneer who paved the way for her career.

What made the night even more personal was when Cardi brought her two oldest children, Kulture and Wave, on stage during the final portion of her set.

Her kids walked the runway with her, experiencing the roar of a sold-out MSG crowd firsthand.

The moment revealed a different side of the artist, one that balances superstardom with motherhood in real time. Fans captured everything on their phones, and clips spread across social media within minutes.

The Little Miss Drama Tour is continuing to cities such as Newark, Toronto, Boston, and Baltimore before wrapping up in Atlanta on April 17 and 18.