Cardi B Becomes Unhinged, Trolls ESPN After Stefon Diggs & Patriots Victory

Cardi B went viral screaming “T.D. Jakes” after boyfriend Stefon Diggs scored for the Patriots and she then trolled ESPN.

Cardi B turned a Patriots playoff game into her personal victory lap Sunday night.

The Bronx rapper went completely unhinged after boyfriend Stefon Diggs caught a seven-yard touchdown against the Houston Texans.

Diggs hauled in a contested catch between two Texans defenders during the second quarter. The Patriots’ wide receiver secured the ball in the end zone, pushing New England ahead 20-10 in what became a 28-16 playoff victory.

Cardi B filmed herself losing her mind in her car while watching the game. She screamed at the top of her lungs, invoking preacher T.D. Jakes in the most Hip-Hop way possible.

“T.D. Jakes! T.D. Jakes!” Cardi yelled in the Instagram video that immediately went viral. The “T.D.” reference was her playful way of saying “touchdown” while shouting out the famous pastor.

But Cardi wasn’t done. She had receipts for every ESPN analyst who picked Houston to upset New England in Foxborough. Cardi B jumped on social media with a completely different energy. No advanced stats or careful analysis. Just pure, unfiltered celebration and some well-deserved trolling.

“THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.

In the video, Cardi screamed directly at the camera: “What are you talking about? Nothing. Nothing.”

THEY DIDN’T BELIEVE IN US !!! I LIKE US!!!!! WE ALL WE GOT!!!!! WE ALL WE NEED !!!! #Patsnation https://t.co/pufQTNTIIw pic.twitter.com/GLa7dQy9Jr — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 18, 2026

The timing couldn’t have been better for Diggs. The 32-year-old receiver has been dealing with legal troubles after being charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault involving his personal chef in December.

Diggs had his arraignment postponed so he could play in Sunday’s divisional playoff game. He made the most of the opportunity with six catches for 78 yards and the crucial touchdown.

This marked Diggs’ first time facing Houston since joining New England. He spent the 2024 season with the Texans before a torn ACL ended his year early.

Cardi and Diggs went public with their relationship at a New York Knicks game in May 2025. They welcomed a baby together in November, making this playoff run extra special for the new parents.

ESPN analysts took the trolling in stride. Mina Kimes even responded gracefully on social media, acknowledging Cardi’s victory lap after getting the prediction wrong.