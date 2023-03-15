Cardi B Brings Awareness To “Gruesome” Death Of Rasheem Carter

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The 25-year-old’s loved ones believe Rasheem was the victim of a brutal hate crime.

The family of Rasheem Carter reported him missing on October 2. A month later, Smith County law enforcement found the 25-year-old Mississippi man’s remains in a wooded area with his head reportedly severed from his body.

“At this time, we have no reason to believe foul play was involved, but the case is still under investigation. The remains were transported to MS Crime Lab for DNA confirmation,” read a November 3 Facebook post from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office about the Rasheem Carter case.

On that statement, Smith County Sheriff Joel Houston recently told NBC News, “It was just letting the local or general public know that at this time no one else is believed to be involved.” Sheriff Houston added, “It does seem to have caused unnecessary headache, but we only have what the evidence tells us. At that time, the evidence didn’t suggest anything.”

Rasheem Carter’s mother, Tiffany Carter, claimed Rasheem told her that white men in the community had been targeting him. The Carter family and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump called for the United States Department of Justice to open a federal investigation.

“They have recently found remains that they believe are also Rasheem Carter at another part of where he went missing, and what that tells us, is that this was a nefarious act. This was an evil act. Somebody murdered Rasheem Carter. And we cannot let them get away with this,” said Benjamin Crump at a press conference on Monday.

Cardi B Calls For Her Followers To Research The Rasheem Carter Case

Hip Hop superstar Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar Cephus tweeted about the Rasheem Carter case on Tuesday afternoon. The 30-year-old entertainer has more than 29 million followers on the Twitter social media platform.

“The details of #rasheemcarter’s murder [are] INHUMANE and soo gruesome!!! Actions and awareness needs to be taken!! PLEASE READ UP ON HIS STORY!!!!” wrote Cardi B on Twitter. Previously, the Grammy winner advocated for justice in other suspicious death cases of African-Americans such as Breonna Taylor.

The details of #rasheemcarter is murder is INHUMANE and soo gruesome!!!Actions and awareness needs to be taken!!…PLEASE READ UP ON HIS STORY !!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 14, 2023

According to his relatives, Rasheem Carter’s front teeth were missing from the top and bottom rows of his mouth which may indicate a pre-death assault. In addition, Benjamin Crump told the media that investigators found Rasheem’s spinal cord in another location away from his severed head.

A medical examiner could not determine the cause and manner of death. An autopsy report by the state insisted signs of animal activity on Rasheem Carter’s remains made any conclusion questionable. Apparently, authorities suggested wild animals may have torn Carter’s body apart.