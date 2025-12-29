Cardi B Ends Breakup Rumors After Stefon Diggs Earns $500K NFL Bonus

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B put breakup rumors to rest Sunday when she showed up to support boyfriend Stefon Diggs at MetLife Stadium.

The rapper watched her NFL star boyfriend earn a massive $500,000 bonus during the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets.

Diggs hit his 80th reception of the season with a three-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Drake Maye in the second quarter. The catch triggered a performance bonus worth half a million dollars.

Cardi B celebrated from the stands, wearing a bright pink outfit she posted to her Instagram story. The public appearance came after days of speculation about their relationship status.

Fans started talking about a possible split when Diggs posted Christmas photos with his other children but didn’t include Cardi B. Social media users noticed he spent the holiday with his extended family while Cardi B was nowhere to be seen.

The couple welcomed their first child together in November 2025 – a baby boy.

This makes Cardi B a mother of 4 children. She has three kids with ex-husband Offset: daughters Kulture and Blossom, plus son Wave. Her youngest daughter, Blossom, was born in September 2024.

Diggs has been dealing with complicated family matters recently. He was confirmed as the father of another child with Instagram influencer Aileen Lopera, who goes by Lord Giselle online.

Court documents showed paternity test results proved Diggs fathered Lopera’s daughter, Charlie, who was born earlier in 2024. The Patriots’ wide receiver has multiple children with different women. Reports suggest he has at least 4 children, though the exact number remains unclear.

The paternity situation with Lopera created drama while Diggs was dating Cardi B. The couple has faced constant scrutiny about their relationship timeline and family dynamics.

Sunday’s game appearance seemed designed to shut down breakup talk. Cardi B’s presence at the stadium sent a clear message that their relationship remains strong.