Cardi B Juggling Four Kids, Successful Tour & Businesses, While Ignoring Medical Warnings

Cardi B tells Allure she’s ignoring her doctors’ postpartum recovery orders to maximize her career momentum right now.

Cardi B refuses to pump the brakes on her career momentum despite medical warnings to rest after welcoming her fourth child last November.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner told Allure magazine in her March cover story that she’s pushing through postpartum recovery to maximize this moment in her career.

Her doctors gave her clear instructions in January: slow down. She had a different response.

“No, I can’t. Not this year,” Cardi B said. “I just want to do everything now. I told myself I needed two years of being uncomfortable so I could be comfortable.”

The rapper’s reasoning is straightforward. She’s treating this window as her shot to capitalize on everything at once.

“Things just change every single day. And it’s like, This is your moment. This is the time to do it,” she explained.

That mentality has her juggling the 35-stop “Little Miss Drama Tour,” which has already grossed $32 million, while managing three of her four kids on the road.

Kulture, her 7-year-old daughter with ex-husband Offset, attends school and has strict attendance requirements. Wave, her 4-year-old son, needs time for his sports activities.

Then there’s 18-month-old Blossom, also with Offset. Add in her newborn with ex Stefon Diggs, and the logistics become a nightmare.

“Kulture’s in school now, and her school don’t play that,” Cardi B said. “So I just be like, How the f### am I gonna make this s### f###### work?”

The Bronx native also opened up about her anxiety around celebrities, which runs counter to her public persona as someone who commands every room.

“When I have a camera on me, I get really nervous,” she confessed. “On tour, I feel like I have a safety blanket because it’s my fans. I’m shy with all of them, it don’t matter if you big or small.”

That vulnerability reveals a side of Cardi B that most people never see, someone who’s genuinely intimidated by the industry she dominates.

Her album Am I the Drama? currently sits at number 31 on the Billboard 200 chart, 26 weeks after debuting at number one. She’s also competing for two gender-neutral trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards this Thursday on Fox.

Beyond music, she’s just launched a new haircare line called Grow-Good, which sold out completely within one hour of its Tuesday release and will restock by April 15.

Motherhood changes everything for women, and Cardi B’s refusing to let it slow her down—even if her body’s telling her otherwise.

The “Little Miss Drama Tour” hits Madison Square Garden for two nights this Wednesday and Thursday.