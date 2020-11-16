Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat & More Win 2020 People’s Choice Awards

(AllHipHop News)
The 46th People’s Choice Awards – which was aired on the E! network- celebrated the best in pop culture for 2020. It turned out to be a rewarding year for female rappers at the ceremony held on November 15 in Santa Monica, California.
Cardi B’s “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion won The Collaboration Song of 2020. They beat out tracks by Marshmello & Halsey, Justin Bieber & Chance the Rapper, Future & Drake, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, DaBaby & Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion & Beyoncé.
The New Artist of 2020 award went to Doja Cat over Ava Max, Benee, Trevor Daniel, Conan Gray, Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, and Saweetie. Additionally, Will Smith (Male Movie Star of 2020), Tiffany Haddish (Female Movie Star of 2020), LeBron James (Game Changer of 2020), Zendaya (Style Star of 2020), and Khloé Kardashian (Reality TV Star of 2020) were winners too.
Three special awards were also handed out during the event. Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez was named People’s Icon of 2020, billionaire film/television producer Tyler Perry was named People’s Champion of 2020, and Black-ish leading lady Tracee Ellis Ross was named Fashion Icon of 2020. Popstar Demi Lovato hosted the 46th People’s Choice Awards.
