Cardi B Questions Ashlee Jenae’s Death In Tanzania As Suspicion Grows

Cardi B joins Ashlee Jenae’s family in questioning the official suicide ruling, posting her doubts as the case gains international attention.

Cardi B is joining the chorus of voices questioning the official narrative surrounding the death of Miami influencer Ashlee Jenae, who was found dead in her Zanzibar hotel room on April 8, 2026.

The 31-year-old lifestyle content creator had just gotten engaged days before her death, and Tanzanian authorities ruled it a suicide by hanging.

But according to her post, the rapper isn’t buying it. “That girl did not off herself!!!!” she wrote, echoing the skepticism that’s been spreading across social media since the news broke.

That girl did not off herself!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 13, 2026

Ashlee Jenae, whose real name is Ashley Robinson, was on what should’ve been the trip of a lifetime when everything fell apart.

She’d just celebrated her birthday and gotten engaged to her fiancé Joe McCann at a luxury resort.

But within days, she was found unconscious in her room, and McCann told authorities she’d taken her own life.

He flew back home while her body remained in Tanzania, and that’s when the questions started piling up. Her family and friends have been vocal about their doubts, pointing out that she left no note and that the timeline doesn’t add up.

The parents of Ashlee Jenae released a statement saying they’re seeking answers about what really happened to their daughter.

In their first interview with a national outlet, they expressed confusion about the official ruling, noting that nothing about this loss feels real.

“The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family,” her parents said. “Ashly was deeply loved. She was vibrant, full of life, and had so much ahead of her. Our family is completely devastated, and we appreciate the prayers, and compassion we have received as we navigate this unimaginable loss.”

They said she was found unconscious in her room, and when they called the hotel, they were told she had alcohol poisoning. Then the story changed to suicide.

Her mother said she never would’ve expected that, less than a week after celebrating her daughter’s engagement, she’d be gone.

The case has sparked widespread speculation online, with people questioning how someone who was just engaged and celebrating could suddenly take her own life without leaving any explanation for her family.

Friends and family members have been vocal on social media, casting doubt on the suicide angle and suggesting there’s more to the story.

Tanzanian authorities have maintained their ruling, but the international attention and celebrity voices like Cardi B’s are keeping pressure on the case.

Her parents have indicated they’re exploring all options to get clarity on their daughter’s death, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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