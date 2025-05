Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B turned heads Monday night (May 26) as she danced, laughed and partied alongside Stefon Diggs aboard a yacht in Miami, letting off steam while her long-awaited sophomore album remains in limbo.

The Grammy-winning rapper was caught on camera living it up with a group of women, twerking and grinding while Diggs playfully slapped her backside during one particularly wild moment.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs in Miami Florida Yacht 🛥️ pic.twitter.com/JRAwHcZP6W — World Latin Honey (@WorldLatinHoney) May 27, 2025

Another clip showed bikini-clad women dancing on Cardi as she smiled and soaked in the attention.

The Miami getaway comes as Cardi continues to vent her frustrations over delays tied to her next project.

Last month, she took to Instagram Live to air out her struggles with collaborators dragging their feet.

“I really need these f###### features,” she said. “And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this s### myself! But I really need y’all, and I need y’all to hurry up, and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

More recently, she pointed to marketing logistics as another holdup.

“Right now, it’s really, really, really not my fault,” she said. “Well, it kind of is, but it’s kind of not … I’m trying to get everything at the same time. This bundle s### be annoying, I’m not even gonna lie.”

She added that she dislikes relying on others and would’ve already announced the album if it were solely up to her.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs Make Public Debut

While the music waits, Cardi’s relationship with the Buffalo Bills wide receiver continues to heat up.

The pair were first linked in October 2024 after being spotted together at a New York City nightclub. They spent Valentine’s Day 2025 together in Miami and made their first official public appearance as a couple on May 12 at a New York Knicks playoff game, where they were seen holding hands, whispering and sharing affectionate moments courtside.