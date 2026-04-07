Cardi B Threatens Scamming Suspects With Violence Over $60K Fraud

Cardi B’s credit card thieves got caught on surveillance after running up $60K in fake charges, and she’s says they’re heading to jail.

Cardi B woke up to her accountant’s frantic call about fraudulent charges hitting her Amex, and she’s not holding back about what happens next.

Someone got bold enough to steal her credit card and run up nearly $60,000 in charges across multiple luxury retailers, but they picked the wrong person to mess with. She’s got surveillance footage from every location, descriptions of all the suspects, and a promise that they’re heading straight to jail.

The whole thing started about two weeks ago when Cardi B realized her credit card had gone missing from her purse.

She didn’t immediately panic because she’s got real-time alerts connected to her Amex, so she figured she’d catch anything suspicious right away. Then the notifications started flooding in.

“Every single time that something is purchased with my Amex, I get a notification that can text me. Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding,” she explained, describing how her phone was blowing up with alerts.

First came a $40,000 charge at Saks Fifth Avenue, and she briefly wondered if her team member, Juan, had used the card to shop, since he sometimes does that with her permission.

But then thirty-five minutes later, another notification hit. A $20,000 purchase at Apple. That’s when she knew something was seriously wrong.

“Right away, I already knew it wasn’t no one. It wasn’t no nothing. Something weird was happening,” she said.

Before she could even call her accountant to report the fraud, her accountant was already calling her because she’d received alerts too.

“I could be ordering p### and me and my accountant is gonna get a notification that I purchased p### from my credit card. That’s how much I don’t play about my money,” Cardi B explained, emphasizing just how closely she monitors her finances.

They shut the card down immediately and contacted both Saks and Apple to report the fraud. That’s when things got real.

The stores provided surveillance footage showing the suspects in action, and investigators also caught them trying to withdraw cash at a Chase ATM, which wouldn’t have worked anyway since her card doesn’t allow ATM withdrawals.

Cardi B got clear pictures from all three locations and she’s not shy about describing who she’s looking for.

“Y’all look Arab and y’all look Dominican. One of you is bald-headed with a very thick beard. One of y’all look like y’all ain’t got early twenties with curly black hair. One of y’all got a gray silver jacket and you got a stomach. And one of y’all is short and bald with a beard,” she said, laying out detailed descriptions for law enforcement.

The rapper made it crystal clear that these suspects are facing serious consequences.

“Y’all are going to jail. Yeah, I got clear pictures of y’all. Clear. Clear in all three locations,” she stated with absolute certainty.

She even went further, saying that if she gets their address before the investigators do, she plans to handle things herself.

“You’re lucky that I don’t got your address. Because if I get your address before these people that got these people that’s doing the investigation on y’all, if I get the address before them, I’m gonna get them beat up. Word to my mother,” she threatened.

She emphasized that, unlike some wealthy people who don’t care about money, she takes every single dollar seriously.

“I ain’t like one of these rich people that is like, oh, I don’t know this. A dollar can’t be spent out of me. I don’t play when it comes to my bread. Y’all really tried it,” she said.

The only reason she hasn’t posted the surveillance photos publicly is that her security team advised against it to avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation.

According to her account, the case is already in the hands of law enforcement who have their own copies of the footage and descriptions. Cardi B has previously dealt with security issues and takes protecting her assets extremely seriously.