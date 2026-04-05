Cardi B Wants To Fight BIA But Tells Bardi Gang To Chill On The Bullying

Cardi B tells her Boston crowd to stop bullying BIA on social media, proving she wants to handle her beef one-on-one.

Cardi B made it crystal clear in Boston that she’s ready to throw hands with BIA, but her fans need to pump the brakes on the social media harassment.

During her sold-out “Little Miss Drama” tour stop at TD Garden on Thursday night, the Bronx rapper performed her diss track “Pretty & Petty” and immediately pivoted to set boundaries with the Bardi gang.

“We not gonna do that. Don’t bully that girl on social media. Don’t do that, don’t do that,” Cardi told the crowd. “She’s gonna wanna beat the s### out of me after today. If I see you, I see you, I don’t give a f### it’s up and stuck. But don’t bully her on social media, I don’t like that.”

The distinction matters. Cardi’s drawing a hard line between her personal beef with BIA and her supporters’ online behavior.

She wants the smoke with BIA one-on-one, not through a mob of keyboard warriors. This moment showed Cardi separating her rap battles from cyberbullying, something she clearly doesn’t support.

The rivalry between these two has been brewing since 2024, when BIA accused Cardi of biting her style.

Things escalated when Cardi dropped “Pretty & Petty” in February, with bars like “Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to ‘ya head, Bow, I’m dead.”

BIA fired back by going after Cardi’s personal life, specifically her relationship with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

They welcomed a son together in November 2025, but Cardi confirmed they had split. She made it clear she wouldn’t tolerate anyone disrespecting her child’s father.

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What Cardi’s Boston statement really revealed is that she’s not interested in being the villain in this story.

She wants to handle her beef with BIA on wax and on stage, not by having her fanbase destroy someone online. That’s the difference between being a competitor and being a bully, and Cardi’s making sure everyone knows which one she is.

Cardi B’s second headlining tour is proving she’s got more depth than just the drama; she’s got principles, too.