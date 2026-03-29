Cartel Bo Says Houston Police Targeting Him, Doxed His Private Residence, Ruining His Shows

Cartel Bo stands his ground against the Houston Police after a viral “Murdawood” video sparks an intense public feud over harassment.

Cartel Bo is standing his ground against the Houston Police Officers’ Union after a viral video reignited tensions between the rapper and law enforcement.

The feud centers on his controversial “Murdawood” documentary, which has garnered over a million views online, with the union firing back at his credibility while he maintains they’re actively sabotaging his career.

According to FOX 26 Houston, the rapper sat down for an exclusive interview on “The Isiah Factor Uncensored” to address the mounting pressure and allegations.

Cartel Bo’s claims are serious. He’s alleging that Houston police have been contacting venues directly to cancel his performances, essentially blacklisting him from the stage.

“I changed my life and I got a recording deal and I’ve been changed my life and I got a recording deal and I’ve been rapping and entertaining. But there are particular individuals, that I must say I feel like are racist and that are harassing me,” Cartel Bo said. “No matter how much I do for my community, he was never supposed to get out of jail.”

His attorney, Carl Moore, is backing these accusations and preparing legal responses to what they’re characterizing as harassment and intimidation tactics designed to silence the artist’s voice.

The rapper isn’t backing down from his artistic vision, even as the pressure intensifies from multiple angles.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union responded with its own counterattack, flatly denying that it’s orchestrating any campaign against the rapper.

Instead, they’re questioning his credibility for labeling the Lakewood neighborhood “Murdawood,” arguing that no one in the community actually uses that term.

“Cartel Bo has been telling people that Houston police are calling venues and trying to get his shows canceled. That is 100% false. We are not attacking him… We are questioning his credibility for calling Lakewood ‘Murdawood.’ No one calls it that. There have been two murders in the area… He is on probation with four domestic violence cases,” a spokesman said.

The rapper’s legal team is preparing to file formal complaints against the police department for allegedly doxing his private residence and the coordinated effort to undermine his career.