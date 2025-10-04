Cassie Ventura Responds To Diddy’s 50-Month Prison Sentence: “Nothing Can Undo The Trauma”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura responded through her attorney after Diddy was sentenced to 50 months in prison for domestic violence, marking a major moment in the case.

Sean “Diddy” Combs received a 50-month federal prison sentence in Manhattan on October 3 after pleading guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from his long-term relationship with Cassie Ventura, who responded through her legal counsel following his courtroom apology.

“While nothing can undo the trauma caused by Combs, the sentence imposed today recognizes the impact of the serious offenses he committed,” attorney Doug Wigdor said on behalf of Ventura. “We are confident that with the support of her family and friends, Ms. Ventura will continue healing knowing that her bravery and fortitude have been an inspiration to so many.”

The 55-year-old music mogul stood before U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, who delivered a harsh rebuke of Combs’s conduct during the sentencing hearing.

“A history of good works can not erase the power and control you had over the women you professed to love dearly. You abused them physically, emotionally and psychologically and you used that to get your way,” the judge said before sentencing Diddy.

Combs rose to fame through his Bad Boy Records label, helping launch the careers of artists like The Notorious B.I.G. and Mary J. Blige.

He later expanded into fashion, spirits and television, becoming one of Hip-Hop’s wealthiest entrepreneurs.

Now, the former entertainment heavyweight will serve his sentence at a federal facility and must register as a sex offender following his release.