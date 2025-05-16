Cassie Ventura Ends Testimony Against Diddy With Emotional Statement On Healing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

After four days in court, Cassie Ventura ended her testimony against Diddy and released a statement calling the experience “empowering and healing.”

Cassie Ventura closed out more than 20 hours of emotional testimony in a Manhattan federal courtroom on Friday (May 16) by issuing a statement through her attorney.

The statement marks the end of her time on the witness stand in the sex trafficking and racketeering case against Diddy.

The 38-year-old singer and former partner of Diddy described years of alleged abuse, manipulation and coercion during their relationship, which lasted from 2006 to 2018. Her testimony included graphic accounts of physical violence, forced sexual encounters, being urinated on and psychological control.

“This week has been extremely challenging but also remarkably empowering and healing for me,” Cassie Ventura said in a statement read by her attorney, Douglas Wigdor.

“I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear,” Ventura added.

Ventura testified that Diddy controlled many aspects of her life, from her professional decisions to her freedom. She described their relationship as swinging between moments of affection and episodes of intense violence.

On the stand, she recounted being “punched, dragged, kicked and stomped” by the disgraced Bad Boy Records founder.

One of the most disturbing parts of her testimony involved what she called “freak-offs”—multi-day sexual encounters with escorts arranged by Diddy, which she said were designed for his voyeuristic pleasure.

Ventura claimed she could not say no, fearing retaliation or the release of compromising footage. She said she sometimes needed IV fluids to recover and developed an opioid addiction to “feel numb” afterward.

She also alleged that Diddy raped her in 2018 after she attempted to leave the relationship.

During cross-examination, Diddy’s legal team presented explicit messages between the two, including some where Ventura appeared to express enthusiasm for the sexual encounters.

They argued the texts indicated her consent. Ventura acknowledged sending affectionate and sexual messages, but also pointed to texts where she expressed frustration and a desire for something deeper than just sex.

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember. And the more I can remember, the more I will never forget,” her statement continued. “I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support and I’m grateful for all the kindness and encouragement that I have received.”

She concluded the statement by asking for privacy as she prepares for birth.

“I’m glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and for my growing…”

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges, including sex trafficking, transporting individuals for prostitution and racketeering.