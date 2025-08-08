Cassie Ventura Shares First Update After Giving Birth & Testifying Against Diddy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cassie Ventura returned to Instagram with a humorous take on postpartum life after giving birth and testifying against Diddy.

Cassie Ventura made her first public appearance on social media Thursday (August 7) with a lighthearted nod to postpartum life, just over two months after giving birth to her third child and nearly three months after testifying in the federal trial of her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The singer and model shared an Instagram Story featuring a meme of a man dancing.

The post was captioned. “When your old self slowly starts coming out postpartum.” She added her own comment: “Factual. Little by little. lol.”

The post marks Cassie Ventura’s first since delivering a baby boy on May 27 with husband Alex Fine, and it comes on the heels of her emotional testimony against Combs, where she detailed years of alleged abuse and trauma during their relationship.

Combs was convicted on two prostitution-related charges but cleared of the most serious allegations.

Fine, who has remained publicly supportive throughout the ordeal, praised Ventura’s strength in a statement following her four-day testimony.

He made it clear she was the one who took control of her life.

“Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, manipulation, violence, and intimidation,” he wrote.

He also addressed the emotional toll of seeing her face her past in court, saying, “I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. You did not break her spirit nor her smile.”

Fine emphasized that their home is now filled with peace, joy and healing, and asked for privacy as their family continues to grow and move forward.