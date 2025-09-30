D4vd Update: Celeste Rivas Death Certificate Uncovers Pregnancy Detail

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Celeste Rivas was confirmed not to be pregnant at the time of her death as investigators continue to examine D4vd’s role in her death.

Celeste Rivas was not pregnant at the time of her death, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who released a death certificate that directly refutes widespread online rumors surrounding the 18-year-old whose dismembered body was found inside the trunk of a Tesla in the Hollywood Hills.

The disturbing discovery was made on September 8, when authorities located Rivas’ remains in a vehicle registered to D4vd, a rising Hip-Hop artist. The car had reportedly been abandoned for several weeks before police were alerted.

While the official cause of death has not yet been determined, the Medical Examiner confirmed an autopsy was completed but stated that further toxicology tests and investigative work are required before a final ruling can be issued.

The certificate, however, did clarify one detail that had been widely speculated across social media: Rivas was not pregnant and had not been within the last year. That specific point had fueled a wave of online commentary, prompting the public clarification.

LAPD Captain Scot Williams told TMZ, “Confirming whether Rivas died from foul play or other causes is critical to the case,” adding that detectives are unable to officially classify her death as a homicide until they receive the Medical Examiner’s final findings.

For now, police say it “remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body.”

In a statement issued Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division said, “It remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body. RHD is thoroughly examining every aspect of this case to uncover the truth and seek justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.”

The car in which Rivas was found had been parked for an extended period in a secluded area of the Hollywood Hills, raising questions about how long her body had been there before discovery.

Rivas had been reported missing since April 2024 after fleeing her home in Lake Elsinore. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office had been searching for her for over a year.

D4vd, who gained popularity through TikTok with moody singles like “Romantic Homicide” and “Here With Me,” has not been named a suspect.

The indie pop singer, originally from Queens and raised in Houston, canceled his Withered World Tour earlier this month without offering a reason.

As of now, the investigation remains open while detectives continue to examine how the teenager ended up in D4vd’s vehicle and what led to her death.