Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion & More Confirmed For 2023 Tribeca Festival

The event will also celebrate the ‘New Jack City’ and ‘Wild Style’ movies.

Several Hip Hop stars will take part in this year’s Tribeca Festival. Chance The Rapper and Megan Thee Stallion are among the confirmed panelist for the event in New York City.

The Storytellers Series will feature Chance The Rapper at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios on June 14. The next day, Megan Thee Stallion will participate in a live Tribeca Festival conversation at NYC’s Beacon Theatre.

“Music is an instrumental form of storytelling, and the Tribeca Festival is thrilled to weave dynamic performances into our Gala events. Our lineup features the best of Soul, Rock & Roll, Pop, and Hip Hop,” said Cara Cusuamno, Tribeca Festival Director and VP of Programming. “We hope our audiences are inspired by activism in art and riled up by the electrifying acts paired with the screenings.”

The 2023 Tribeca Festival Will Present Various Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes

Additionally, The Storytellers Series will feature discussions with Paul McCartney, Conan O’Brien, John Mellencamp, David Letterman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Hailee Steinfeld, and Diplo. The Directors Series will include public dialogues with David Fincher, Steven Soderberg, Patty Jenkins, and Katie Holmes.

“We are thrilled to unveil this year’s dynamic lineup of Tribeca Festival’s Talks, Reunions, and Master Classes from some of the most talented and celebrated voices in the entertainment industry,” says Meredith Mohr, Tribeca’s Vice President of Artist Relations.

Meredith Mohr also adds, “We hope the extraordinary stories and valuable insights of these distinguished cultural icons will inspire and empower the next generation of creators and artists.”

Hollywood Legend Angela Bassett Will Reflect On Her Classic 1998 RomCom

Tribeca Festival will honor celebrated films as part of the Reunions series. Kevin Sullivan and Angela Bassett will come back together to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the 1998 motion picture How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

Mario Van Peebles, Michael Michele, and Fab 5 Freddy will also reunite to converse about the 1991 cult classic New Jack City. Plus, Charlie Ahearn, Lee Quiñones, Fab 5 Freddy, and Grand Wizzard Theodore will sit on a panel for a special 40th-anniversary celebration of 1983’s Wild Style.

The 2023 Tribeca Festival will premiere A&E’s Exposing Parchman investigative documentary as well. The film is backed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. Paramount+’s De La Calle docuseries, featuring appearances by rappers Fat Joe and Juelz Santana, will also screen at Tribeca.