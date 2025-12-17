Chance The Rapper Surprised Chicago Kids With Bikes & Meals

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chance the Rapper handed out 100 free bikes to local children in Chicago Ridge as part of a holiday event.

Chance the Rapper brought holiday cheer and two wheels of freedom to a crowd of Chicago children on Monday (December 16) by giving away 100 bicycles during a festive event at Raising Cane’s in Chicago Ridge.

The Grammy winner teamed up with his nonprofit SocialWorks and the fast-food chain to distribute custom bikes and helmets to local kids, who also received meals and enjoyed live caroling as they tested their new rides in the parking lot.

“It’s a quintessential childhood gift, like everybody remembers their first bike,” Chance told the Chicago Sun-Times. “My dad taught me how to ride a bike and it was a big deal. It was like going through driving school, he was very intent on getting me to understand it and not giving up.”

The giveaway was part of a larger effort by Raising Cane’s, which donated 200 bikes in total—doubling last year’s contribution. Half were given out on Monday, while the other 100 had already been distributed at a warming center near a Green Line CTA station two days earlier.

Chance, a proud Chicago native, emphasized the importance of bikes as a symbol of independence for young people.

“Once you get your bike, it’s like a new level of independence that you reach and being able to decide where you’re going, like, transportation wise, as a kid,” he said.

When asked what he wants for Christmas, Chance didn’t hesitate: “I want peace and serenity and democracy and recognition of all countries and their people.”

Founded in 2016, SocialWorks focuses on empowering Chicago youth through education, the arts and civic engagement. The organization has funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars into local schools and community programs over the years.

The bike giveaway comes during a packed December for Chance, who also lent his voice to the Chicago Transit Authority’s “Enjoy the Ride” campaign. Riders across the city now hear his announcements echoing through train stations.

Next up, he’s slated to co-host “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on December 31. The New Year’s gig follows the August 2025 release of his second studio album, Star Line.