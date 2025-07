Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Golden State Valkyries closed out a tense win after a sex toy tossed onto the court caused a bizarre delay and online uproar.

A bizarre moment of chaos erupted during the Golden State Valkyries’ 77-75 win over the Atlanta Dream when a bright green sex toy was hurled onto the court Tuesday (May 15), halting play and setting social media ablaze.

The unexpected toss came in the final minute of the fourth quarter with the score tied 75-75.

As players scrambled across the hardwood, the object landed near the action, prompting a brief continuation of play before officials stopped the game. Security quickly stepped in, using a towel to remove the item while a uniformed officer examined it on live television. Cameras zoomed in before abruptly cutting away.

Social Media Explodes After WNBA Sex Toy Toss

No one was hit, but the moment left players visibly confused and fans online in disbelief. The incident, rare even by professional sports standards, immediately became the talk of the internet.

“Throwing a d#### on a WNBA court is a different level of wild,” one user posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The d#### on the floor at the wnba game is not funny to me ,” another user shared. “I hate to ruin the ‘fun’ but that don’t seem creepy and assaulty and overly freaked out and dangerous to you?”

A third chimed in with humor, saying, “I wanna ask how you sneak a d#### into the game but I don’t wanna know the answer.”

Reactions ranged from amused to disturbed, with some calling for the person responsible to be banned or penalized.

Others zeroed in on the broadcaster’s decision to briefly show the object, criticizing the network for lingering on the shot before cutting away.

Despite the disruption, the Golden State Valkyries held their composure. Cecilia Zandalasini nailed a jumper with 3.9 seconds left, sealing the win in a tense finish.

The WNBA has not issued a statement regarding potential consequences for the fan who threw the object.