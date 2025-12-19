Charlamagne Tha God Signs New Contract Days After Ebro Darden’s Radio Firing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charlamagne Tha God locked down a multi-year contract extension with iHeartMedia just days after rival radio host Ebro Darden’s abrupt departure from Hot 97.

The timing highlights the stark contrast between two of Hip-Hop radio’s most prominent voices.

iHeartMedia announced Thursday that Charlamagne Tha God will continue hosting “The Breakfast Club” alongside DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious and Loren LoRosa. The show reaches over 7 million monthly listeners and celebrated its 15th anniversary this month.

“When it comes to iHeartMedia, gratitude will always be my attitude,” Charlamagne said in a statement. “They’ve created space for me to grow not just as talent, but as an executive and true partner through The Black Effect Podcast Network.”

The extension comes as Charlamagne’s podcast network generates 11 million monthly downloads. His “Breakfast Club” replay podcast surpassed one billion downloads earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ebro Darden saw his “Ebro in the Morning” show canceled by Hot 97 on December 12. The veteran radio host theorized his firing stemmed from his progressive political views and criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“Hot 97 has a culture vulture vision,” Ebro said after his exit. He suggested the station wanted to move away from his outspoken political commentary.

The contrasting fates reflect different approaches to controversial content. Charlamagne has faced criticism for political statements but maintains strong corporate backing. He recently sparred with Donald Trump on social media over Jeffrey Epstein files and government shutdown politics.

Ebro’s departure followed tensions with artists like 50 Cent, who claimed credit for getting the host fired. DJ Drewski defended Ebro against 50’s attacks, but the damage was done.

iHeartMedia President Rich Bressler praised Charlamagne as “a transformative voice in audio” who “redefined what it means to create content that sparks dialogue.”

No similar statements were made by Hot 97 regarding Ebro’s contributions.

The Black Effect Podcast Network partnership gives Charlamagne executive control over content featuring diverse Black voices. This business relationship extends beyond traditional radio hosting into media ownership.

Charlamagne’s deal includes continued work on “Weekends with The Breakfast Club” and expansion into live events, TV, film and documentaries.

Meanwhile, Hot 97 has not announced Ebro’s replacement, leaving the station’s morning programming direction in uncertainty.