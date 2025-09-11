Charleston White Laughs Off Charlie Kirk Death After HBCU Drama: “Didn’t Nobody Shoot Me”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charleston White compared Charlie Kirk’s death to his own campus controversy and said Kirk “shoulda had protection” after mocking his children and race.

Charleston White insulted Charlie Kirk and his family in a profanity-laced rant, mocking the conservative figure’s recent death during a campus event and contrasting it with his own controversial appearance at an HBCU just one day earlier.

White, known for his inflammatory remarks, dismissed Kirk’s killing with zero remorse.

“I don’t give a f### about [Charlie] Kirk’s death. N####, I don’t give a f### about no white man dying. I don’t give a f### about no white boy dying, I don’t give a f### about no peckerwood. F### his kids, I don’t give a f### about that white boy’s kids,” White said in a video posted online. “All the poor n##### that’s died? I don’t give a f### about white on white crime. White people don’t give a f### about black on black crime.”

Kirk was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while hosting a “Prove Me Wrong” Q&A; session at Utah Valley University.

The 31-year-old was struck in the neck by a single round from a bolt-action rifle. His wife and children were present at the Utah event but were not harmed.

Kirk died shortly after at a local hospital.

The shooter fired from a rooftop and fled before authorities arrived.

The FBI and Utah officials are still searching for the suspect and have released images of a person of interest.

A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

White used the tragedy to draw a comparison to his own incident at Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was chased off campus after making inflammatory remarks during a debate event on September 9.

“Didn’t nobody shoot me on the college campus,” White said. “That’s why they need to stay off them white folk campers. Had they been to an HBCU, they just would of just recorded it.”

Charleston White reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death! 😳 pic.twitter.com/EOAGBgaHax — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) September 11, 2025

White’s appearance at the historically Black college quickly unraveled when he told the audience, “F*** racism, I don’t believe in racism,” and “I don’t give a damn about no HBCU, I went to a white school.”

The crowd responded with outrage and White was escorted out by security after students followed him off stage.

Doubling down, White added, “Ah, they think I care about a white man gettin’ killed. N####, I killed a white man. He shoulda had protection.”

Law enforcement confirmed the shooting was premeditated and targeted.

The incident has drawn condemnation from political leaders, including Donald Trump, who called Kirk a “legend.”