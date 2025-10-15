“Charlie Kirk Day” Proposed By Kentucky Lawmakers Following Posthumous Medal Of Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Charlie Kirk was remembered with a proposed Kentucky state holiday and a Presidential Medal of Freedom following his assassination.

Charlie Kirk was posthumously honored Tuesday (October 14) with the Presidential Medal of Freedom as Kentucky lawmakers unveiled plans to mark his birthday with a statewide holiday.

Sen. Steve Rawlings and Rep. TJ Roberts, both Republicans from Burlington, said they intend to introduce legislation during the 2026 General Assembly session to declare October 14 as “Charlie Kirk Day” across Kentucky. The date coincides with the late conservative activist’s birthday.

“Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to ensuring that every American could speak freely and think boldly,” Rawlings said, according to the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “Even after his passing, his influence will continue to be felt through the countless young people he inspired.”

Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA at just 18, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while addressing an audience at Utah Valley University.

His widow, Erika Kirk, has since taken over leadership of the conservative youth organization.

The announcement from Kentucky’s legislators came the same day Donald Trump awarded Kirk the nation’s highest civilian honor. Trump credited Kirk as “one of the key reasons” for his reelection.

Roberts praised Kirk’s ability to engage across ideological lines. “Charlie Kirk challenged us to defend the liberties our founders enshrined,” Roberts said. “He was particularly resolved to approach every conversation as an opportunity, even when it was difficult.”

The lawmakers said the proposed holiday would serve as a permanent reminder of his advocacy for conservative values and open dialogue.

The 2026 General Assembly session is scheduled to begin January 6.