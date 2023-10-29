Cher Says Boyfriend A.E. “Gets Her” Despite Their 40-Year Age Gap

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cher said she talks to her boyfriend, hip-hop producer A.E. gets her and they can talk about everything, despite the fact that she could be his grandmom.

Cher has shared that she and her boyfriend, Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards “just get each other.” During a new interview with Extra, the music legend, 77, gave an insight into her relationship with the 37-year-old producer.

“I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together,” Cher told the outlet. “We can talk music. We can talk about everything.”

Cher added, “He’s got a great sense of humor, he’s got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other.”

The pair first sparked romance rumors in November 2022 when they were spotted holding hands. They then made their red carpet debut as a couple at a Versace fashion show the following March.

Although they can talk about “everything,” Cher admitted that Alexander doesn’t always understand her references due to their 40-year age gap.

“Sometimes I’m talking to him, and he has no idea who I’m talking about… The other day, I said, ‘Do you know who, I don’t know, Clark Gable, (is)?’ Somebody said, ‘Yes, of course,’ but most of my references… He’ll look at me and go, ‘I wasn’t born yet,” Cher confessed.