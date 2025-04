Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chip is bringing grime back to the forefront with Grime Scene Saviour, a self-released album that honors the genre’s legacy.

Chip is putting grime firmly back on the map with the release of his fifth studio album, Grime Scene Saviour.

The British musical icon released the project, a grime-first body of work, on Friday (April 18) under his independent label Cash Motto, marking a return to the genre that made him a household name.

Featuring a lineup of genre titans including Skepta, D Double E, JME, Frisco, Flirta D, Novelist and Flowdan, the album doubles as both a celebration and a declaration—grime is not just alive; it’s thriving.

The centerpiece track, “Grime Scene Saviours,” brought together multiple MCs for a lyrical showcase that honored the genre’s pioneers and ongoing evolution. The accompanying video, packed with rapid-fire verses and gritty visuals, amplified the message.

Chip – Grime Scene Saviours

“This time next week my true supporters will be riding to my latest body of work,” Chip wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post ahead of the release. “Of all the mixtapes, ep’s, albums and singles… this project has made me the HAPPIEST to create.”

He added, “Every synth, every high hat, every sharp snare, every classic sample. The list goes on. When I look at the art work for this body of work… front or back cover. I’ll remember the time we made Grime shake up the culture and conversations for a 3rd time round in life and be proud of my contribution.”

Chip, who first broke through with I Am Chipmunk in 2009 and later teamed up with Skepta and Young Adz for Insomnia in 2020, used this album to reassert his place in grime’s lineage—not as a ruler, but as a servant to the sound.

“I never wanted to be the Godfather,” he admitted, adding, “I never wanted to be the King. I wanted to make the fore-founders and creators proud. Being a trusted service on the microphone giving the glory to God and telling the truth about UK music history as someone who helped build the bridges for my generation and generations to come.”

The album also arrived with visuals for “Sexy Grime,” adding another layer to the rollout.

But Chip’s mission didn’t stop at the studio. In February, he hosted a sold-out Grime Scene Saviour show in London. The epic concert brought together 20 MCs from across the scene. The energy continues with a follow-up event, Grime Scene Saviours Reloaded, set for June 21 in London.

Chip’s Grime Scene Saviour is available now on all major platforms.