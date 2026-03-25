Chrisean Rock Court No-Show Results In Arrest Warrant

Chrisean Rock’s got a bench warrant out after she skipped her February court date on a suspended-license charge from December.

Chrisean Rock is dealing with a bench warrant after she missed a court hearing in February, and the situation stems from a traffic stop that went sideways.

According to TMZ, prosecutors filed two misdemeanor charges against her for driving on a suspended license in Hermosa Beach, California, back in December 2025.

She was supposed to show up for an arraignment on February 26, but she didn’t make the appearance, so the court issued the warrant. As of now, there haven’t been any updates to her case in the system, which means the warrant is still active.

This latest legal trouble adds to a rough stretch for the rapper and reality TV personality.

Back in December, she got caught up in a physical altercation at the Compton Christmas Parade after performing at the event.

Video footage showed her swinging at multiple people during the scuffle, and she later claimed she escaped without any scratches.

Before that, she was dealing with an Oklahoma drug case that had her facing serious prison time, though she eventually got probation instead of jail time.

Despite all the legal chaos, Rock is moving forward with her boxing career.

She’s set to make her professional debut on April 25, 2026, at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania, where she’ll face off against Zenith Zion in a three-round match.

Nearly 6,000 women applied to be her opponent when she first announced the boxing venture, but Zion got the nod.

The fight is part of the XRumble Boxing Championships, and she’s been training hard to prepare for the bout. The boxing match represents a major shift for Chrisean Rock, who’s been trying to build a legitimate athletic career outside of her reality TV presence and music industry connections.