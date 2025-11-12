Chrisean Rock Getting Married, Said She’s Done With Los Angeles Life

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Chrisean Rock revealed plans to marry and purchased acres of land in Baltimore after leaving Los Angeles for a safer life.

Chrisean Rock stunned fans with major life announcements that signal a dramatic shift from her tumultuous past. The Baltimore native revealed she’s leaving Los Angeles behind to build a new chapter in her hometown, complete with wedding plans and a significant real estate investment.

“If you want to see me come to Baltimore on my turf where I’m safe at, I’m not going up there in LA unless I get paid and I’m right back in Baltimore,” Chrisean Rock said.

The reality star and rapper disclosed she has purchased acres of land in Baltimore, marking a strategic move away from the West Coast lifestyle that has defined much of her public persona.

Chrisean Rock emphasized her desire to create a safer environment, particularly as she navigates co-parenting responsibilities with her young son, Chrisean Jr.

Chrisean went live saying she’s not coming back to LA because she doesn’t feel safe. She’s staying in Baltimore with her pastor, just bought acres of land, and says she’s getting married. She’s also upset that fans got Steve Wilkos to cover her story. 🎪 pic.twitter.com/t9jf2Yfh5W — 🎪 (@chriseanupdates) November 11, 2025

“I just bought acres of land, I’m building a foundation, a compound, I’m getting married. It’s so much things that I’ve been working on behind the scenes with God. I’m just going to allow Him to just bless it, sanctify it, and that’s it. I’m out the way on purpose, bro,” she revealed.

Chrisean Rock’s revelation comes amid ongoing tensions with her baby father, Blueface, who recently completed a prison sentence. The rapper recently said Chrisean Rock and her enemy, Jaidyn Alexis, were “high on dick and balls” if they thought he would be getting back together with either one of them.

Days later, Blueface revealed he and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E were dating.

Her marriage announcement adds another layer to the dramatic transformation.

Chrisean Rock has not officially disclosed her partner’s identity publicly, but the marriage revelation suggests she has moved on from Blueface and her last boyfriend, HoodTrophy Bino.