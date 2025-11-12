Chrisean Rock Getting Married, Said She’s Done With Los Angeles Life

Chrisean Rock stunned fans with major life announcements that signal a dramatic shift from her tumultuous past. The Baltimore native revealed she’s leaving Los Angeles behind to build a new chapter in her hometown, complete with wedding plans and a significant real estate investment.
“If you want to see me come to Baltimore on my turf where I’m safe at, I’m not going up there in LA unless I get paid and I’m right back in Baltimore,” Chrisean Rock said.
The reality star and rapper disclosed she has purchased acres of land in Baltimore, marking a strategic move away from the West Coast lifestyle that has defined much of her public persona.
Chrisean Rock emphasized her desire to create a safer environment, particularly as she navigates co-parenting responsibilities with her young son, Chrisean Jr.
“I just bought acres of land, I’m building a foundation, a compound, I’m getting married. It’s so much things that I’ve been working on behind the scenes with God. I’m just going to allow Him to just bless it, sanctify it, and that’s it. I’m out the way on purpose, bro,” she revealed.
Chrisean Rock’s revelation comes amid ongoing tensions with her baby father, Blueface, who recently completed a prison sentence. The rapper recently said Chrisean Rock and her enemy, Jaidyn Alexis, were “high on dick and balls” if they thought he would be getting back together with either one of them.
Days later, Blueface revealed he and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Hazel-E were dating.
Her marriage announcement adds another layer to the dramatic transformation.
Chrisean Rock has not officially disclosed her partner’s identity publicly, but the marriage revelation suggests she has moved on from Blueface and her last boyfriend, HoodTrophy Bino.