Chrisean Rock Ready To Kick Ass With Professional Boxing Future

Chrisean Rock officially signed with XRumble Fighting Championships on Wednesday, marking her transition from reality television back to competitive athletics, where she first made her mark as a Junior Olympics track competitor.

The Baltimore native signed a professional boxing deal alongside her manager, Kimberly Ross, and XRumble promoter Damon Feldman, positioning herself for the organization’s inaugural female Super Middleweight Championship.

Rock’s athletic foundation runs deeper than many realize: her competitive sports career began at age 12, when she started training for track and field events.

She competed in sprints and relays throughout her teenage years, eventually reaching the Junior Olympics level before attending Arundel High School in Maryland, where she continued her track career.

After high school, Chrisean Rock earned a spot as a Division I student-athlete at Santa Monica College in California, where she studied Kinesiology and Exercise Science while competing in track and field.

Athletic records show she became one of the top track runners in her conference, specializing in sprint events and relay races, showcasing the speed and agility she now plans to bring to the boxing ring.

Her recent boxing preparation gained attention in December 2025 when she trained with professional boxer Ryan Garcia during a viral sparring session on social media.

Garcia accidentally connected with a light punch during their training, demonstrating the intensity of Rock’s commitment to learning proper boxing techniques from established professionals.

Chrisean Rock will train in Baltimore under the guidance of Calvin Ford, the respected coach who previously worked with undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis throughout much of his professional career.

Ford’s experience developing elite fighters gives Rock access to championship-caliber training methods as she prepares for her professional debut.

XRumble Fighting Championships is actively seeking opponents for Rock in the 160 to 170-pound weight range, with promoter Damon Feldman expressing confidence in her preparation and natural athletic ability.

The XRumble Fighting Championships contract officially launches Rock’s professional boxing career.

Her first opponent is expected to be announced within the coming weeks as the organization finalizes the championship card for Saturday, April 25, 2026, at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino in Chester, Pennsylvania.