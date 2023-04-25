Chuck D Recalls When Tupac Beat Up A Thief To Prove Loyalty To Public Enemy 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

According to Chuck D, a young Tupac tried to prove his loyalty to Public Enemy by putting hands on a man who stole from the group.

Chuck D has reflected on his relationship with Tupac, recalling a time when a young ‘Pac was willing to get his hands dirty to prove his loyalty.

During an appearance on Sway in the Morning earlier this year, the Public Enemy member shared a story from the 1990s about Tupac, who he called “little brother.” Chuck recalled Queen Latifah introducing him to Tupac, who he would later take on tour with him.

“She says, ‘Chuck, meet Young Treacherous.’ And we’re in Lafayette, Louisiana, I’m lookin’ at both of them, and I’m like, ‘okay.’ It’s 1990. These two cats — Treach, and ‘Pac, okay? … I felt so good for them,” Chuck D shared.

He continued with a “quick story” about a time Tupac joined Public Enemy at a show in Oklahoma City.

“Somebody went and stole stuff out of the backstage. I think they stole some equipment — a hat, whatever — and they found the dude. And they said, ‘Is this the dude?’ And ‘Pac said somebody told him that was the dude.”

According to Chuck D, Tupac found the thief and put hands on him. “‘Pac went upside this dude’s head. I said, ‘Yo, ‘Pac, it’s not that deep man,’” Chuck D stated. “But ‘Pac wanted to prove, ‘Listen, I’m ridin’ for y’all!’ Well, ‘Pac, we don’t want you to get arrested in OKC, man, it’s alright.” Check out the interview at the end of the page.

Tupac and Chuck D enjoyed a long-standing relationship before the All Eyez On Me creator’s passing in 1996. Back in 2014, the “Fight The Power” rapper shared a letter that ‘Pac sent him from behind bars. In the 1995 letter Tupac expressed his respect for Chuck D and thanked him for his support. Check it out below.