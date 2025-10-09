Clipse Look Back On Historic Vatican Performance: “It Was A Moment for Us”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Clipse reflected on their groundbreaking Vatican performance, calling it a powerful moment that showcased how far Hip-Hop has come.

Clipse reflected on making Hip-Hop history after becoming the first rap act to perform at the Vatican during the “Grace for the World” concert in St. Peter’s Square on September 13.

Performing in front of more than 253,000 attendees, Pusha T and Malice took the stage with a live gospel choir and performed “The Birds Don’t Sing,” featuring John Legend, a reflective track from their latest album Let God Sort Em Out.

The song pays tribute to their late parents and marked a deeply personal moment for the duo in one of the most sacred venues on Earth.

“It was definitely a moment for us,” Malice told VIBE. “I think we definitely broke ground. It’s overdue and past time that people understand that Hip-Hop belongs everywhere. It’s expression, it’s communication, it teaches the world about our culture.”

He continued, “It’s an art form that’s celebrated in every walk of life. It’s nothing that should be surprising — we should be celebrated everywhere.”

Pharrell Williams, a longtime Clipse collaborator and friend, produced the Vatican event.

Pusha T reflected on how far the genre has come since its early days, when it was often dismissed by mainstream institutions.

“I’ve been here for a long time with Hip-Hop, and I remember it not being seen as an art, and it not being televised,” he said. “And like you said, now being at the Vatican — we do this so everyone can see how far it can go.”

Released in July, Let God Sort Em Out marked Clipse’s first album in 14 years and debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart.

The Vatican concert, held on September 13, is now available to stream on Disney+.