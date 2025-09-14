Clipse Brings Hip-Hop To The Vatican As Part Of Historic Concert

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The duo became the first Hip-Hop group to perform at the Vatican as they joined John Legend for a powerful concert promoting peace and unity.

Clipse delivered a milestone moment Saturday (September 13) at St. Peter’s Square, becoming the first Hip-Hop act to perform at the Vatican as part of the Grace for the World concert, a global event promoting unity and peace.

Pusha T and Malice, dressed in tailored suits, took the stage alongside John Legend* for a live performance of “The Birds Don’t Sing,” a track from their first album in years, Let God Sort Em Out.

The show was part of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity and was co-directed by longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams, who also served as executive producer through his company Something in the Water.

The lineup for the free concert included Jennifer Hudson, BamBam, Jelly Roll, Karol G, Teddy Swims and Andrea Bocelli, who joined the performers in delivering a message of global harmony.

“This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in,” Pharrell said before the concert. “It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity.”

Bocelli added, “Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace.”

The event also featured a drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories, which projected Sistine Chapel-inspired visuals above Vatican City, creating a visual spectacle that matched the significance of the performances. The concert was streamed live on ABC News Live, Hulu and Disney+, while thousands gathered in person—provided they arrived before the 8 p.m. local entry cutoff.