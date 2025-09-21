Consequence Says He Threatened Michael Che After Fiery Confrontation With Kanye West

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Consequence didn’t come to fight, but he says he was ready if things got physical during the tense backstage moment between Kanye West and Michael Che at Saturday Night Live—a scene now making waves in the documentary In Whose Name.

The footage, captured in 2018 after West’s controversial appearance on SNL wearing a MAGA hat, shows Che confronting the rapper over remarks made during an unscripted, pro-Trump speech.

Che took issue with being referenced in West’s rant, particularly regarding jokes about Bill Cosby and Black comedians.

“You good with me? For real? That was messed up,” Che told Kanye West, who responded that he was actually referring to Leslie Jones. Che fired back, “I’m the Black comedian who made a joke about Cosby. That’s messed up. Why would you do that to me?”

As tensions rose, Consequence stepped in. He later explained his involvement in a video posted to social media, stating that he was simply trying to prevent things from escalating—especially with his son nearby.

“Those gentlemen were having a conversation that I walked into, okay? So, as I started to realize what was going on, because my POV was Kanye was in front of me, Michael Che was to the left of me, Pete Davidson was to the right of me…I realized that that conversation was actually a confrontation.”

Consequence said he tried to cool the situation down without causing more drama.

“Because we were in a business setting, I tapped the gentleman [Che] on the shoulder. I said, Look, we should reconvene this conversation for later,” Consequence claimed.

Things calmed down, but Consequence said things got real when Che came back to continue arguing and he criticized the documentary for leaving out a second confrontation.

Rapper Consequence exposes what really happened in the viral clip of Michael Che clashing with Ye backstage at Saturday Night Live over Ye’s impromptu pro-Trump speech after his 2018 performance, and says the viral clip was edited.



“I told him either you back the f*ck up, or we… pic.twitter.com/h5Q0R77xaT — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 20, 2025

“When he came back beefing, I told that n####, ‘look, n####, either you back the f### up, or we could go outside.’ He chose to back the f### up. I gathered everybody together, I said ‘we leaving’ and we left. You can ask Kim Kardashian, you can ask Michael Che, and you can ask Nico, the director.

The documentary, now in theaters, was directed by Nico Ballesteros and offers a rare, unfiltered look at Kanye West’s life.