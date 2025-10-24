Hip-Hop Musical “Slam Frank” Reimagines Holocaust Victim’s Book Through Lens Of White Privilege

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Andrew Fox’s controversial Hip-Hop reimagining of Anne Frank’s story extends again Off-Broadway.

Andrew Fox continues to stir conversations in New York’s theater scene as his polarizing Hip-Hop musical “Slam Frank” secures its second extension at Asylum NYC, now running through November 16.

The co-creator and “master troll”—a title bestowed by _The New York Times—_will maintain his dual role as The Director and Mr. Van Daan during the extended run of the sold-out production.

Fox developed the controversial work alongside collaborator Joel Sinensky, transforming Anne Frank’s Holocaust diary into what they describe as an “intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin Hip-Hop” theatrical experience.

The musical emerged from a viral Twitter thread that posed the provocative question: “Did Anne Frank ever acknowledge her white privilege?”

This social media controversy became the foundation for a stage production that follows a performatively progressive community theater attempting to “decolonize” Frank’s famous diary.

Since its debut, “Slam Frank” has generated intense debate within theater circles and beyond. The production has drawn both fierce criticism and passionate support, with some viewing it as an innovative artistic expression while others consider it an inappropriate treatment of Holocaust history.

Fox’s background includes previous work in experimental theater, though “Slam Frank” represents his most high-profile and contentious project to date.

The musical features a diverse cast including Olivia Bernábe, Alex Lewis, Anya van Hoogstraten, Austen Horne, Rocky Paterra, Walker Stovall and Jaz Zepatos.

The production team includes director Sam LaFrage, music director Alex Harrington, and choreographer Nico DeJesus, who have crafted a Hip-Hop-infused theatrical experience that challenges traditional Holocaust narratives.

Ticket demand has remained consistently strong despite—or perhaps because of—the surrounding controversy.

The musical’s ability to generate discussion has translated into box-office success, prompting management to extend the run twice in recent weeks.

The show’s Instagram account has amassed nearly 90,000 followers, indicating significant social media engagement around the production.

“Slam Frank” represents a broader trend of artists using Hip-Hop to recontextualize historical narratives, following in the footsteps of productions like “Hamilton” while tackling significantly more sensitive subject matter.

The extended run through November 16 provides additional opportunities for audiences to experience one of Off-Broadway’s most talked-about productions this season.