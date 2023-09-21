Police Officer Who Shot Unarmed U.K. Rapper Chris Kaba Charged With Murder 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

London-based rapper, 24-year-old Chris Kaba was killed after being gunned down by a firearms officer in South London last year.

A firearms officer has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of U.K. rapper Chris Kaba, who was killed by a single gunshot to the head in South London last year.

The 24-year-old father-to-be was unarmed when an unidentified officer, known only as NX121

shot him through the windscreen of the vehicle he was driving. London’s Metropolitan Police reported that Kaba was shot “after a vehicle pursuit.”

However, an inquest found Kaba was not a suspect, nor was he being chased by cops but was being followed by an unmarked police car without lights and sirens. The vehicle, which did not belong to Kaba, had been linked to a firearms incident the previous day.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), carried out an investigation, leading to the murder charge.

“Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC, the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said in a statement.

“Mr Kaba died after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London,” Ainslie continued. “The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The officer will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on September 21.

Thank you Stormzy for your support for the family of Chris Kaba 🖤 #ChrisKaba #JusticeforChrisKaba #Stormzy pic.twitter.com/lF2XwK9dWD — Miranda Grell (@MirandaGrell) September 10, 2022

Chris Kaba’s Family Welcome Murder Charge

Protests erupted all over the U.K. in the wake of Chris Kaba’s death, supported by many fellow U.K. rappers. The grief-stricken family issued a joint statement following the murder charge.

“We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

Of the 1,870 deaths in or following police custody or contact in England and Wales since 1990, recorded by INQUEST, the charity, only one has resulted in a successful prosecution of a police officer for manslaughter. None of these deaths resulted in a successful prosecution for murder, per The Independent.